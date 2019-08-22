Fig Bread

Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.

Emily Nabors Hall
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

10 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
12

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk together mashed figs, egg, sugar, butter and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Stir together flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a small bowl. Whisk flour mixture into fig mixture, stirring until just combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Let cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

1 slice
178 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 15g; fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; sodium 148mg; added sugar 13g; calories from fat 54kcal.
