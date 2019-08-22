Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

How long you grill pork chops depends on a couple of factors: How thick the chops are and whether or not they are bone-in or boneless. In this recipe, we call for 4 bone-in pork chops. Each should be about 1-inch thick. On a preheated high-heat grill, 1-inch bone-in pork chops should take about 4 minutes per side. If your pork chops are thicker, they will take longer to cook. Got boneless pork chops? Even if they are cut to 1-inch thick, they may cook faster since the bone acts as an insulator and slows down the cooking process. The best way to know any pork chop is done is by inserting an instant-read thermometer into the center of the chops, (away from the bone if there is one) and remove them from the heat when they register 140 degrees F. Let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing into them to let the juices redistribute back into the meat. During this time, the temperature will rise to 145 degrees F which is the recommended safe internal temperature for pork chops.