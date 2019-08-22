Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops
Juicy grilled pork chops with a tiny bit of sweetness and a faint hint of spiciness make for an excellent simple dinner main that pairs with practically any side. A simple brine imparts flavor, but mostly keeps the pork chops from drying out; just don't marinate the meat for any longer than 4 hours or it'll soften the texture.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
How Long To Grill Pork Chops
How long you grill pork chops depends on a couple of factors: How thick the chops are and whether or not they are bone-in or boneless. In this recipe, we call for 4 bone-in pork chops. Each should be about 1-inch thick. On a preheated high-heat grill, 1-inch bone-in pork chops should take about 4 minutes per side. If your pork chops are thicker, they will take longer to cook. Got boneless pork chops? Even if they are cut to 1-inch thick, they may cook faster since the bone acts as an insulator and slows down the cooking process. The best way to know any pork chop is done is by inserting an instant-read thermometer into the center of the chops, (away from the bone if there is one) and remove them from the heat when they register 140 degrees F. Let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing into them to let the juices redistribute back into the meat. During this time, the temperature will rise to 145 degrees F which is the recommended safe internal temperature for pork chops.
The Secret To Perfectly Grilled Pork Chops
Want tender juicy pork chops? Try a brine. We use a wet brine in this recipe which is a solution of water, honey, vinegar, crushed red pepper and salt. The salt and vinegar tenderize the meat and start to break down some of the proteins on the outside of the chops allowing water and the other flavors to seep inside. The chops taking on some extra water before they hit the heat, means they will be juicier when they are finished with a balanced flavor that penetrates beyond just the surface of the meat. We let the chops sit in the brine for 1 hour. Much longer than that, and the brine's magic begins to wear off by continuing to break down the structure of the meat which could result in a stringy texture.
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer