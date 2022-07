Easy and tastes like a splurge meal! The teenager in the house went back for more. I prepared this dish mostly as written and loved that I only used one pot to cook. I was mostly impressed that the pasta was not gummy and the sauce was rich and cheesy. Instead of reduced fat cream cheese, I used two wedges of Laughing Cow Asiago cheese. I also used half chicken broth and half water because I had some broth that needed to be used, and I added a pinch of nutmeg to the sauce. I had plenty of sauce, so after stirring in the cheeses, I added 6oz of small broccoli florets that I had cooked in the microwave for 2 minutes. I think I could have used 8oz. You could also add in cooked spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, or other vegetables of your choice. I may try making it with shrimp instead of chicken sometime and add a little lemon to the sauce.