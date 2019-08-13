Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken

This easy-to-assemble combination of citrus, fresh herbs and pepper comes together quickly, uses very few dishes and leaves you time to prepare a side dish while the chicken cooks in the oven. This easy sheet-pan dinner feels like a fancy French chicken dish, but you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry.

Sarah Epperson Loveless
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grate zest from 1 lemon to equal 1 tablespoon. Cut the grated lemon in half and squeeze to equal 2 tablespoons juice. Cut the remaining lemon into 8 wedges.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Stir together oil, garlic, syrup, rosemary, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and the lemon zest and lemon juice in a large bowl. Add the chicken and toss gently to coat.

  • Place the chicken, skin-side up, on the prepared baking sheet. Pour the remaining oil mixture from the bowl over the chicken. Arrange the lemon wedges around the chicken.

  • Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 160°F, about 40 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to broil. Broil until the skin is golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and let rest for 10 minutes. Squeeze the roasted lemon wedges over the chicken before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chicken breast
Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 50g; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 1g; fat 20g; saturated fat 3g; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; sodium 580mg; added sugar 1g; calories from fat 180kcal.
