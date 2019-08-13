Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings: 4
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.

  • Place chicken on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle all over with salt, thyme and pepper. Roast, flipping once, until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, 15 to 17 minutes. Set aside to cool, then slice into bite-size pieces.

  • Divide spinach among 4 single-serving lidded containers (2 cups each). Top each with one-fourth of the sliced chicken, 1/2 cup sliced strawberries, 1 tablespoon feta (if using) and 1 tablespoon walnuts.

  • Seal the salad containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • Transfer 1 1/2 tablespoons vinaigrette into each of 4 small lidded containers and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

  • Dress the salads with the vinaigrette just before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate salad for up to 4 days, but wait to slice and add strawberries (and feta if using) until ready to eat.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 salad & 1 1/2 tablespoons vinaigrette
Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 6.2g; fat 23.8g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 7448.3IU; vitamin c 81.4mg; folate 34.3mcg; calcium 143.2mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 123mg; potassium 344.6mg; sodium 527mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
4 lean protein, 3 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit
