Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad
One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
To make ahead: Refrigerate salad for up to 4 days, but wait to slice and add strawberries (and feta if using) until ready to eat.
4 lean protein, 3 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit