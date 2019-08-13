Chile-Lime Turkey & Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

Set yourself up for a week of super-satisfying lunches with these veggie-packed meal-prep bowls. The chile-lime seasoning blend adds a lot of flavor easily, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro and queso fresco finishes the dish.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, August 2019; updated February 2023

30 mins
30 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place spaghetti squash, cut-side down, in a microwave-safe dish and add 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, uncovered, on High until the flesh is tender, 10 to 15 minutes; set aside to cool.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ground turkey; cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

  • Add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to the pan; heat over medium heat. Add green pepper and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add summer squash; cook, stirring, just until the squash is tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the turkey, tomatoes, chile-lime seasoning, salt and crushed red pepper (if using); heat through.

  • Scrape the squash flesh from the shells with a fork; divide among 4 single-serving containers (about 1 cup each). Top each with 1¼ cups of the turkey mixture. Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  • To reheat 1 container, vent the lid and microwave on High until steaming, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Top with 2 tablespoons queso fresco and 1 tablespoon cilantro.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Reheat and top with queso fresco and cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 meal-prep container
Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 11.9g; fat 15.5g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 1223.4IU; vitamin c 51.5mg; folate 45.1mcg; calcium 166.6mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 41.3mg; potassium 710.2mg; sodium 537.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

5 vegetable, 3 protein, 1 1/2 fat
