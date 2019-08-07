Peanut Butter Energy Balls

11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.

Lisa Valente, M.S., RD
Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
17

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oats, peanut butter (or other nut butter), honey, chocolate chips and coconut in a medium bowl; stir well. Using a 1-tablespoon measure, roll the mixture into balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 balls
Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 9.7g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 4.9mcg; calcium 6.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 12.8mg; potassium 53mg; sodium 47.7mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022