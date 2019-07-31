Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa

For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa—use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Italian Dressing
Pork & Vegetables
Quinoa

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Combine vinegar, water, sugar, mustard, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree until smooth. With the motor running, slowly add oil and puree until creamy. (Measure out 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons and transfer the remaining dressing to a large mason jar; refrigerate for up to 1 week.)

  • To prepare pork & vegetables: Place pork and 1/4 cup dressing in a large sealable bag. Press out air and seal. Massage the dressing all over the pork. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. (Reserve the 2 tablespoons dressing for Step 8.)

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F.

  • Peel carrots and parsnips and cut into 1-inch pieces. Cut broccoli into large florets, about 1 1/2 inches wide. Toss the vegetables with 2 tablespoons oil, Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Remove the pork from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels (discard the marinade). Sprinkle the pork with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until browned on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn the pork over and transfer the pan to the upper rack. Place the vegetables on the lower rack.

  • Roast the pork until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 degrees F, about 20 minutes. Roast the vegetables, stirring once or twice, until tender and browned in spots, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare quinoa: Combine broth, oil and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Stir in quinoa and return to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until the quinoa has absorbed all the liquid and the grains have burst, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. (Reserve 3 cups for another use.)

  • Transfer the pork to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Toss the vegetables with the remaining 2 tablespoons dressing. Slice the pork and serve with the roasted vegetables and quinoa, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare dressing (Step 1); refrigerate for up to 1 week. Marinate pork (Step 2) for up to 1 day. Prepare vegetables (Step 4); refrigerate for up to 5 days. Prepare quinoa (Step 7); refrigerate for up to 5 days

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork, 1 cup vegetables & 1/2 cup quinoa
Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 44.3g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 14.9g; fat 21.7g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 10972.2IU; vitamin c 54.3mg; folate 127.3mcg; calcium 88.3mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 114.2mg; potassium 1240.4mg; sodium 653.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 vegetable, 3 1/2 fat, 3 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate
