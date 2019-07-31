Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole

I probably won't make this again, as I didn't care for the texture of the corn tortillas here. Additionally, working from the magazine, I missed the part where you only use 1-1/2 cups of the cheese sauce, and ended up using instead probably 3/4 of the batch (instead of only half) as I wasn't making the sauce ahead of time as suggested, and just using the recipe on the previous page to make the required cheese sauce before making the dish itself. It was way too cheesy. Hopefully, my mistake will make that clear to someone else making it. If I did make this again, I'd probably throw some black beans in it for a few more veggies, and skip the cole slaw. The cole slaw is a nice counterpoint to the heavy dish, but we have a LOT of it left over since this dish was quite filling.