Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole

This veggie-packed beef enchilada casserole is mild, so put out hot sauce and chopped jalapeños if you're feeding heat-seekers. The quick and easy dinner recipe makes extra cheese sauce—save it to make One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts later in the week (see Associated Recipes) or serve it with steamed vegetables, such as broccoli, for an easy side dish.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

  • To prepare cheese sauce: Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk constantly until thickened and just starting to turn light brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Slowly add milk, whisking constantly. Cook, stirring often, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 10 to 12 minutes. (Do not boil.) Remove from heat and, a handful at a time, whisk in Cheddar and Parmesan until smooth. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. (Reserve 2 1/2 cups for another use.)

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch (or similar size) baking dish with cooking spray.

  • To prepare enchiladas: Heat avocado (or canola) oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, onion and bell pepper and cook, crumbling the beef with a wooden spoon, until it is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in corn, cumin, chili powder and garlic powder; cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is heated through and the spices are fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Stir green chiles into 1 1/2 cups of the warm cheese sauce. Arrange one-third of the tortilla wedges in the prepared baking dish, overlapping as necessary to fit. Top with half the beef mixture and 1/2 cup of the cheese sauce. Repeat with half the remaining tortillas, the remaining beef mixture and 1/2 cup of the cheese sauce. Top with the remaining tortillas, the remaining 1/2 cup cheese sauce and tomato. Bake until bubbling, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare dressing: Combine vinegar, water, sugar, mustard, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper in a blender. Puree until smooth. With the motor running, slowly add oil and puree until creamy. (Measure out 2/3 cup and transfer the remaining dressing to a large mason jar; refrigerate for up to 1 week.)

  • To prepare slaw & serve: Toss coleslaw mix with 1/4 cup cilantro and 2/3 cup dressing in a medium bowl. Top the casserole with the remaining 1/4 cup cilantro and cut into 4 servings. Serve with the slaw.

To make ahead: Prepare cheese sauce (Step 1). Transfer to a 4-cup heatproof container and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate for up to 5 days. Prepare dressing (Step 5); refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups casserole & 1 1/2 cups slaw
Per Serving:
727 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 54.4g; dietary fiber 10.3g; sugars 14.4g; fat 45.7g; saturated fat 13.7g; cholesterol 77.1mg; vitamin a iu 5996IU; vitamin c 94.7mg; folate 67.6mcg; calcium 391mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 88.8mg; potassium 758.9mg; sodium 632.7mg.
5 fat, 3 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 high-fat protein
