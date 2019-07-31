Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives
Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer—add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 53.9IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 21.2mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 6.5mg; sodium 280.4mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat