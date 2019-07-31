Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives

Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer—add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oil, garlic, lemon zest and crushed red pepper in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic begins to sizzle, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Place olives in a serving bowl. Pour the warm oil over them.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 53.9IU; vitamin c 1.3mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 21.2mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 6.5mg; sodium 280.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
