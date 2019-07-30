Scallion-Ginger Beef & Broccoli

Whip up a chef-quality stir-fry recipe at home. This beef and broccoli stir-fry packs in the vegetables and takes just 30 minutes to prep. Ginger, which adds a lively kick to this stir-fry, has long been touted for its power to settle stomachs. But that's not its only superpower: preliminary research suggests it may improve blood sugar and inflammation too.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk tamari (or soy sauce), broth, brown sugar and 1 tablespoon cornstarch in a small bowl. Toss steak with the remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and cook, stirring once, until browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and broccoli; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in scallions, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Whisk the tamari mixture and add it, along with the beef, back to the pan; cook until the sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Serve over brown rice and garnish with crushed red pepper, if desired.

441 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 43.2g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 8.9g; fat 16g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 59.2mg; vitamin a iu 3319.7IU; vitamin c 101.9mg; folate 101.2mcg; calcium 85.3mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 89mg; potassium 780.7mg; sodium 741mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
3 lean protein, 2 fat, 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 other carbohydrate
