Scallion-Ginger Beef & Broccoli

I did not have low-sodium broth or low-sodium tamari as listed in the recipe, and agree with the 8/16 reviewer that the sauce was a bit salty that way. On the other hand, like the 8/20 reviewer mentioned, the beef is bland, but when mixed into the sauce, you don't notice that anymore. Unlike that reviewer, next time I still will not season the meat, but will probably use EITHER low sodium broth OR low sodium tamari, and I think it'll be perfect then. The whole family enjoyed this and it went together very quickly. I would recommend using a partially thawed frozen sirloin to help with slicing. Slicing the beef took longer than making the meal itself!