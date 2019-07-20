Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls
Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: For easier weeknight prep, slice vegetables the night before; cover and refrigerate.
To make ahead: Prepare spice mixture (Step 1) up to 2 days ahead; store in an airtight container.