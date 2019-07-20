Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls

Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.

Sara Haas, RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

20 mins
40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a large rimmed baking sheet in the oven; preheat to 425 degrees F.

  • Combine chili powder, cumin, 1/2 tsp. salt, garlic powder, paprika, and ground pepper in a large bowl. Transfer 1 tsp. of the spice mixture to a medium bowl and set aside. Whisk 1 Tbsp. oil into the remaining spice mixture in the large bowl. Add chicken, onion, and red and green bell peppers; toss to coat.

  • Remove the pan from the oven; coat with cooking spray. Spread the chicken mixture in an even layer on the pan. Roast for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine kale and black beans with the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt and 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large bowl; toss to coat.

  • Remove the pan from the oven. Stir the chicken and vegetables. Spread kale and beans evenly over the top. Roast until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, add yogurt, lime juice, and water to the reserved spice mixture; stir to combine.

  • Divide the chicken and vegetable mixture among 4 bowls. Drizzle with the yogurt dressing and serve.

Tip: For easier weeknight prep, slice vegetables the night before; cover and refrigerate.

To make ahead: Prepare spice mixture (Step 1) up to 2 days ahead; store in an airtight container.

2 chicken tenders, 1 1/4 cups vegetables + generous 1 Tbsp. sauce
343 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 23.7g; dietary fiber 8.2g; sugars 3.8g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 70.9mg; vitamin a iu 2774.9IU; vitamin c 72.9mg; folate 25.3mcg; calcium 187.3mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 62.7mg; potassium 579.8mg; sodium 605.1mg.
