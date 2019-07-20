Skillet Chicken Potpie

A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Whisk 1 1/4 cups broth and flour in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a 10-inch cast-iron or oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion and garlic; cook until tender, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup broth, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in the reserved broth-flour mixture, peas and carrots, sage, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in chicken.

  • Lay pie crust over the chicken mixture, folding the edges over as needed. Cut four 4-inch slits in the crust to allow steam to escape. Brush with egg white.

  • Bake until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with thyme sprigs, if desired.

Tips

Tip: To poach chicken: Place 4 small boneless, skinless chicken thighs or 2 small boneless, skinless chicken breasts (12 oz. total) in a medium saucepan; cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, partially cover, and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a plate and shred into small pieces. Reserve broth for use in another recipe--it will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Equipment: 10-inch nonstick oven-safe skillet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/6 potpie
Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 25.6g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2.9g; fat 12.8g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 64.3mg; vitamin a iu 3368.2IU; vitamin c 7.5mg; folate 67.7mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 42mg; potassium 527.8mg; sodium 426mg.
