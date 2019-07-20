Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Pulse oats in a food processor to form a coarse meal. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside. Pulse mushrooms in the food processor until minced, 10 to 15 pulses.

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add vinegar; cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Add the mushroom mixture to the bowl with the oats, along with beef, egg, mustard, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper. Gently mix until combined; do not overmix.

  • Brush an 8x4-inch loaf pan with the remaining 1 tsp. oil; transfer the beef mixture to the pan and smooth into a loaf. Combine ketchup and cayenne in a small bowl; brush over the top of the loaf.

  • Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 160 degrees F, 50 to 60 minutes. Let stand for at least 10 minutes before removing from the pan. Using a serrated knife, carefully cut the loaf into 6 slices.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
one 1 1/4-inch-slice
Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 4.1g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 101.3mg; vitamin a iu 201.6IU; vitamin c 12.8mg; folate 19.5mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 33.3mg; potassium 600.4mg; sodium 349.3mg.
