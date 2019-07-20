Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken
A blend of dried spices gives the crispy panko coating on these oven-fried chicken thighs plenty of flavor, and marinating the chicken in buttermilk makes it moist and juicy. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can roast the chicken in a baking dish in Step 5. Serve with your favorite vegetables (bake them alongside the chicken to make it easy) for a healthy comfort food dinner that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
To make ahead: Marinate chicken (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.
389 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 20.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 6.4g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 88.1mg; vitamin a iu 206.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 7.2mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 21.2mg; potassium 218mg; sodium 642.7mg.