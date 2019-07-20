Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken

A blend of dried spices gives the crispy panko coating on these oven-fried chicken thighs plenty of flavor, and marinating the chicken in buttermilk makes it moist and juicy. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can roast the chicken in a baking dish in Step 5. Serve with your favorite vegetables (bake them alongside the chicken to make it easy) for a healthy comfort food dinner that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Combine buttermilk and 1/2 tsp. salt in a large bowl. Add chicken; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours.

  • When ready to cook, preheat oven to 475 degrees F.

  • Combine panko, cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, and ground pepper in a shallow dish. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off, and dredge it in the panko mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Gently shake off excess breading; transfer the chicken to a plate and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt.

  • Heat 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil in a large cast-iron or oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan, tilting as needed so each piece comes in contact with the oil; cook until browned on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the chicken, browned-side down, to a wire rack set over a baking sheet.

  • Add the remaining 1 1/2 Tbsp. oil to the pan; cook until heated, about 1 minute.

  • Return the chicken, browned-side up, to the pan, tilting as needed so each piece comes in contact with the oil. Transfer the pan to the oven (or use a baking dish). Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 14 to 16 minutes.

To make ahead: Marinate chicken (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Serving Size:
1 thigh
Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 20.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 6.4g; fat 19.9g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 88.1mg; vitamin a iu 206.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 7.2mcg; calcium 37.1mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 21.2mg; potassium 218mg; sodium 642.7mg.
