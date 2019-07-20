Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions, omitting salt. Drain and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, and 1/4 tsp salt; cook, stirring often, until the onion is tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Gradually add spinach, stirring until wilted and adding 1 Tbsp. water at a time, if needed. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

  • Add tomatoes to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat until they begin to soften, about 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl with the spinach mixture.

  • Reduce heat to medium and add butter to the pan. When the butter has melted, whisk in flour, pepper, and the remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Cook, whisking constantly, for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk and broth. Cook, whisking, until thickened and bubbly, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in 3/4 cup cheese until melted.

  • Add the macaroni and sauce to the bowl with the spinach mixture; mix well. Transfer to an 11x7-inch baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

  • Bake until the cheese is melted, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 55.9g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 5.5g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 24.5mg; vitamin a iu 5124.9IU; vitamin c 28mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 366.5mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 67.9mg; potassium 133.8mg; sodium 725mg.
