Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde

This healthy vegetarian recipe is hearty and satisfying. Don't skip the parsley relish (salsa verde)--it's easy to make and lends a tangy accent that balances the flavors of the lentil stew. We prefer French green lentils for this stew, as they don't fall apart while cooking; however, regular brown lentils (found in most supermarkets) will also work.

Sandra Gutierrez
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

30 mins
40 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a 4- to 6-qt. pot over medium-high heat. Add celery (or fennel), carrots, bell pepper, 3 Tbsp. shallot, and garlic. Cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add lentils, broth (or water), 1/2 tsp. pepper, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until the lentils are tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine parsley, lime juice, vinegar, and the remaining 2 Tbsp. shallot and 1/4 tsp. each pepper and salt in a small bowl; stir well.

  • To serve, divide the stew among 4 bowls and top each with a dollop of the salsa verde. Pass the remaining salsa verde separately.

Prepare stew through Step 1. Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave, adding water if necessary.

1 1/4 cups lentils + about 2 Tbsp. salsa verde
322 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 53.1g; dietary fiber 13.6g; sugars 6.1g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 8317.3IU; vitamin c 46.3mg; folate 49.3mcg; calcium 82.3mg; iron 5.9mg; magnesium 20.2mg; potassium 1016.1mg; sodium 454.7mg.
