Seared Tuna with Bulgur & Chickpea Salad

This healthy tuna recipe combines fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.

Amy Riolo
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

active:

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a kettle of water to a boil. Place bulgur in a large heatproof bowl. Add boiling water to cover by 2 inches. Let stand for 30 minutes. Drain any excess water.

  • Mix the bulgur with 2 Tbsp. oil, 2 tsp. lemon zest, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 tsp. salt, and pepper. Add chickpeas, parsley, and mint; stir to combine. Set aside.

  • Heat the remaining 2 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna steaks and sear until lightly browned on one side, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the tuna and cook until lightly browned on the other side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add onion to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Return the tuna steaks to the pan, cover, and cook, flipping once, until the tuna begins to flake when tested with a fork (it will be slightly pink in the center), 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Meanwhile, combine dill with the remaining 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. salt in a small bowl.

  • Transfer the tuna to a serving platter. Spoon the onions over the tuna and drizzle with the lemon juice-dill mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tsp. lemon zest and serve with the bulgur salad.

Tip

Ask at the seafood counter if your fishmonger can cut 1 lb. of tuna into four 4-oz. steaks.

To make ahead

Prepare bulgur (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tuna steak + 3/4 cup bulgur salad
Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 43.2g; dietary fiber 8.2g; sugars 2.1g; fat 16.2g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 44.2mg; vitamin a iu 689.9IU; vitamin c 26.7mg; folate 102.3mcg; calcium 73.9mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 109.9mg; potassium 880.5mg; sodium 556.6mg.
