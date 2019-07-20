Salmon Souvlaki with Tzatziki & Green Beans

This easy grilled salmon recipe is packed with flavor. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki. The yogurt-based tzatziki sauce and green beans complete this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.

Amy Riolo Reviewed by Dietitian Michaela Young, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019; updated December 2022

20 mins
1 hr
4

  • Combine lemon juice, 2 Tbsp. garlic, 4 Tbsp. parsley, oregano, 1 Tbsp. oil, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper in a large shallow dish. Add salmon; toss gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine yogurt and cucumber in a medium bowl. Stir in 2 Tbsp. dill, 1 Tbsp. garlic, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Refrigerate the tzatziki until ready to serve.

  • Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 Tbsp. garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and the remaining 2 Tbsp. dill, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add green beans; stir to coat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the beans are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside, covered.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Remove the salmon from the marinade; scrape off any excess marinade. Carefully thread the fish onto 4 metal or wooden skewers.

  • Oil the grill grates (see Tip). Grill the skewers until seared on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Use potholders or oven mitts to turn the skewers over. Continue grilling, turning the skewers as needed, until the salmon is opaque in the center, 5 to 7 minutes total.

  • Transfer the green beans to a serving platter and sprinkle with the remaining 1 Tbsp. parsley. Serve with the salmon and the tzatziki.

Clean grill grates well before grilling to prevent fish from sticking. To oil grill grates, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil, hold it with tongs, and rub it over the grates. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

4 metal or wooden skewers

Refrigerate tzatziki (Step 2) for up to 2 days.

1 skewer + 1/2 cup tzatziki + 1 1/4 cups green beans
367 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 27.4g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 13.4g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 61.5mg; vitamin a iu 2425.4IU; vitamin c 60.9mg; folate 85.4mcg; calcium 261.5mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 91.8mg; potassium 1043.4mg; sodium 692.7mg.
