Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

This easy healthy meal—which requires just 15 minutes of active time—is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Toss potatoes, mushrooms, 1 Tbsp. oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Roast until the vegetables are just tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Stir the vegetables, then stir in garlic. Place fish on top. Drizzle with lemon juice and the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil. Sprinkle with herbes de Provence. Bake until the fish is opaque in the center and flakes easily, 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with thyme, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 fish fillet + about 1/2 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 25.3g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2.6g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 48.6mg; vitamin a iu 69.1IU; vitamin c 8.8mg; folate 34.3mcg; calcium 14.6mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 34.3mg; potassium 1434.6mg; sodium 218.9mg.
