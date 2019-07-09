Butternut Squash Bisque
Rice is used as a thickener in this lusciously creamy (but cream-free) healthy butternut squash bisque. This soup is very easy to prepare, but you can make it even easier by buying precut butternut squash rather than cutting it up yourself. Serve the soup as a light entree with crusty bread and a salad, or as a starter for a holiday meal.
Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 7.4g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 12860IU; vitamin c 27.7mg; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 68.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 44.8mg; potassium 581.3mg; sodium 439mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable