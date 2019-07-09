Butternut Squash Bisque

Rice is used as a thickener in this lusciously creamy (but cream-free) healthy butternut squash bisque. This soup is very easy to prepare, but you can make it even easier by buying precut butternut squash rather than cutting it up yourself. Serve the soup as a light entree with crusty bread and a salad, or as a starter for a holiday meal.

Julia Levy
Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, shallot and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 7 minutes.

  • Increase heat to medium-high; add wine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add squash, apple, carrots and rice; stir to combine. Add broth and increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer until the vegetables, apple and rice are tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Puree the soup with an immersion blender or in batches in a regular blender until velvety and smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.)

  • Transfer to a large heatproof bowl and stir in lemon juice and salt. Ladle evenly into 8 bowls; drizzle each serving with 1 teaspoon oil and garnish with pepper. (Alternatively, let cool completely, about 30 minutes, and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Garnish with oil and pepper just before serving.)

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 7.4g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 12860IU; vitamin c 27.7mg; folate 39.2mcg; calcium 68.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 44.8mg; potassium 581.3mg; sodium 439mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
