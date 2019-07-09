Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

My fiancé and I love this simple yet delicious meal. I replaced quinoa (because I’m allergic) for couscous and it went perfectly with the mezze balls. My mezze balls don’t stay together very well but it may be because I use a ground turkey with a higher fat percentag. Nonetheless it still tastes great. I also love how affordable this recipe is especially if you only add lemon juice and seasoning such as Italian/basil and salt and pepper to the couscous rather than all the other ingredients. I make this meal often and would definitely recommend