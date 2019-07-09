Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa

With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Eatingwell.com, July 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Squeeze excess moisture from spinach. Combine the spinach with turkey, feta, garlic powder, oregano, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl; mix well. Form the mixture into 12 meatballs. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat with cooking spray. Working in batches if necessary, add the meatballs to the pan and cook until browned on all sides and no longer pink in the center, about 10 to 12 minutes. (An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center should register 165 degrees F.) Set the meatballs aside to cool.

  • Combine quinoa, lemon juice, oil, parsley, mint and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Divide among 4 single-serving lidded containers. Top each with 3 meatballs, 1/2 cup cucumbers and 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes.

  • Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Divide tzatziki among 4 small containers and refrigerate.

  • Before serving, transfer the meatballs to a microwave-safe container and heat until steaming. Return to the original container and serve with tzatziki.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 29.3g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 5.3g; fat 17.2g; saturated fat 5.8g; cholesterol 83.2mg; vitamin a iu 6153.2IU; vitamin c 27.8mg; folate 135.5mcg; calcium 207.6mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 116.4mg; potassium 919mg; sodium 542.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 medium-fat protein
