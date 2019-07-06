Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods—like the ones found in this tonic—over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!

Jamie Vespa MS RD
Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring filtered water to a gentle simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add tea bags, thyme, ginger, turmeric, honey and vinegar, stirring to dissolve the honey. Reduce heat to low and let the mixture steep for 15 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a mason jar. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Fill 4 glasses half full of ice. Divide the tonic mixture evenly among the glasses (about 1/2 cup tonic per glass). Top each with 1/2 cup sparkling water. Serve with a lime wedge, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 4.3g; vitamin a iu 19IU; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 5.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 23.2mg; sodium 4.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/09/2022