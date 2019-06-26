Piña Colada Nice Cream

Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pineapple, coconut cream, lime juice and rum (if using) in a food processor. Process for 1 to 2 minutes, then stop and scrape down the sides. Process until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes more. Add up to 1/4 cup water, if needed, to help process the fruit. Sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: While the nice cream will have the best texture if served immediately, it can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. Allow it to soften at room temperature for about an hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 14.7g; fat 21.2g; saturated fat 20.9g; vitamin a iu 67.7IU; vitamin c 55.4mg; folate 21mcg; calcium 15.9mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 16.2mg; potassium 141.6mg; sodium 18.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 fat, 1 starch
