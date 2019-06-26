Piña Colada Nice Cream
Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: While the nice cream will have the best texture if served immediately, it can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. Allow it to soften at room temperature for about an hour before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 14.7g; fat 21.2g; saturated fat 20.9g; vitamin a iu 67.7IU; vitamin c 55.4mg; folate 21mcg; calcium 15.9mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 16.2mg; potassium 141.6mg; sodium 18.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
4 1/2 fat, 1 starch