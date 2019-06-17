Air-Fryer Rotisserie Chicken

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Replicate the flavor, lovely burnished skin and moist texture of a classic rotisserie chicken with this easy recipe for cooking a whole chicken in your air fryer. With just a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes of active time, you get a roast chicken with lemon and herbs that's a remarkable doppelganger for a deli chicken right after it comes out of the rotisserie. Serve this air-fryer rotisserie chicken with your favorite veggie sides for a healthy weeknight dinner or weekend supper. And if you're hosting a dinner party, cooking your main course in the air fryer is also a great way free up oven space for casseroles, rolls and other dishes.

Robin Bashinsky
Eatingwell.com, June 2019; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place thyme sprigs and lemon halves in chicken cavity. Truss the chicken legs closed with kitchen twine. Sprinkle the breasts and legs evenly with 3/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the chicken, breast-side up, in the air-fryer basket.

    Advertisement

  • Set the air fryer to 350 degrees F (no need to preheat); cook for 30 minutes. Carefully turn the chicken over; cook for 15 minutes. Carefully turn the chicken over again; cook until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of a thigh registers 165 degrees F, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Carve the chicken; discard the thyme and reserve the lemon halves. Sprinkle the chicken evenly with the remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; squeeze the juice from the reserved lemon halves over the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 ounces chicken
Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.3g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 76.3mg; vitamin a iu 59.2IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; folate 5.3mcg; calcium 18.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 22.2mg; potassium 225.1mg; sodium 364.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/24/2022