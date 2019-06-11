Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Balsamic Glaze & Parmesan

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This whole roasted cauliflower recipe is incredibly easy--and requires just 5 minutes of active time--but delivers a healthy side dish that's impressive enough for entertaining. A mixture of Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze adds tons of flavor. Serve the whole roasted cauliflower with roast chicken, turkey or pork or as part of a vegetarian meal.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

  • Remove leaves from cauliflower. Slice the bottom of the core off so that it will sit evenly on the baking sheet. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil all over the cauliflower. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast, core-side up, for 45 minutes.

  • Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and balsamic glaze together in a small bowl. Remove the cauliflower from the oven. Using a fork, gently separate the florets and drizzle the oil-and-vinegar mixture over and into the cauliflower. Roast, core-side down, for 15 more minutes.

  • Remove the cauliflower from the oven. Combine Parmesan and thyme; pat all over the surface and into the crevices of the cauliflower. Return to the oven and roast, core-side down, until tender and browned, about 15 minutes more. Before serving, drizzle the cauliflower with any excess vinaigrette that has accumulated on the baking sheet.

Tips

Tip: Balsamic glaze is balsamic vinegar that's cooked until it's very thick. Look for it with other vinegars in well-stocked supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 4.6g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 8.6mg; vitamin a iu 126.7IU; vitamin c 71.8mg; folate 84.7mcg; calcium 120.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 26.7mg; potassium 463.1mg; sodium 369.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high-fat protein

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
jhs
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2019
This recipe looks amazing! Read More
