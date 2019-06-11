Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings
A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings in the air fryer, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
How We Made Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings Healthy:
1. We cut down on fat and calories by cooking the chicken wings in the air-fryer instead of deep frying them. The air fryer circulates hot air, which crisps up the skin naturally without requiring any additional oil.
2. We kept sodium in check by omitting added salt and using unsalted butter to coat the wings. Hot sauce and a mix of spices fill in where added salt is left out so you won't miss out on flavor.
Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
4 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable