Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings

A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings in the air fryer, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.

Robin Bashinsky
Eatingwell.com, June 2019

10 mins
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
4
4

How We Made Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings Healthy:

1. We cut down on fat and calories by cooking the chicken wings in the air-fryer instead of deep frying them. The air fryer circulates hot air, which crisps up the skin naturally without requiring any additional oil.

2. We kept sodium in check by omitting added salt and using unsalted butter to coat the wings. Hot sauce and a mix of spices fill in where added salt is left out so you won't miss out on flavor.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees F. Combine paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper in a large bowl. Add wings and toss to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Add half of the wings to the air-fryer basket; cook for 15 minutes. Turn the wings; continue to cook until they're crispy and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 165 degrees F, about 5 minutes. Arrange the wings in a single layer on a baking sheet; transfer to the oven to keep warm. Repeat the process with the remaining wings.

  • Cook hot sauce and butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, whisking often, until the butter melts and the mixture is smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Transfer the wings to a large bowl. Add the butter sauce and toss to coat. Serve alongside ranch dressing, carrots and celery.

Serving Size:
6 wing pieces, 1 Tbsp. ranch dressing & 1/2 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 2.9g; fat 17.3g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 91.6mg; vitamin a iu 6487.8IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 16.1mcg; calcium 45.1mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 36.3mg; potassium 466.9mg; sodium 1276.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
4 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
