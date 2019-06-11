Meal-Prep Vegan Lettuce Wraps

For this healthy lunch idea, we swap the traditional warm filling with a cold plant-based bean salad loaded with fresh herbs and lemon. Topping each lettuce leaf with a little quinoa before adding the filling helps to keep the wrap from getting soggy.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2019; updated November 2022

10 mins
10 mins
4

What Is the Best Lettuce to Make Wraps With?

We use butter or Bibb lettuce for this recipe, which are varieties of tender green lettuce with a mild, sweet flavor. The leaves are round, cupped and pliable, perfect for holding the bean salad filling. You can use other varieties of lettuce, such as green leaf or romaine, which have a longer shape and a crisp texture.

How Do You Keep Lettuce Crisp for Lettuce Wraps?

Assemble wraps just before serving to keep the lettuce and mint from wilting. If you're packing them for lunch, you can assemble the evening before or in the morning; refrigerate until ready to pack with an ice pack.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare 1 serving of lettuce wraps: Place 3 lettuce leaves in a single-serving lidded container. Top each leaf with 2 tablespoons quinoa and 1/3 cup bean salad. Sprinkle each with 1 1/2 teaspoons mint. Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

To make ahead

Cooked quinoa can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months. The bean salad can be refrigerated for up to 4 days (omit the mint and save it for the wrap assembly).

Associated Recipes

Bean Salad with Lemon-Cumin Dressing

Basic Quinoa

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 container
Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 50.1g; dietary fiber 14.4g; sugars 2.9g; fat 19.8g; saturated fat 2.7g; vitamin a iu 7343.7IU; vitamin c 29.8mg; folate 212.7mcg; calcium 136.2mg; iron 6.4mg; magnesium 115.3mg; potassium 871.1mg; sodium 551.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 3 starch, 1 lean protein, 1 vegetable
