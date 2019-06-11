Meal-Prep Vegan Lettuce Wraps
For this healthy lunch idea, we swap the traditional warm filling with a cold plant-based bean salad loaded with fresh herbs and lemon. Topping each lettuce leaf with a little quinoa before adding the filling helps to keep the wrap from getting soggy.
What Is the Best Lettuce to Make Wraps With?
We use butter or Bibb lettuce for this recipe, which are varieties of tender green lettuce with a mild, sweet flavor. The leaves are round, cupped and pliable, perfect for holding the bean salad filling. You can use other varieties of lettuce, such as green leaf or romaine, which have a longer shape and a crisp texture.
How Do You Keep Lettuce Crisp for Lettuce Wraps?
Assemble wraps just before serving to keep the lettuce and mint from wilting. If you're packing them for lunch, you can assemble the evening before or in the morning; refrigerate until ready to pack with an ice pack.
To make ahead
Cooked quinoa can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 3 months. The bean salad can be refrigerated for up to 4 days (omit the mint and save it for the wrap assembly).
