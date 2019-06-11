Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pasta salad is a classic summer side dish, but adding protein (leftover grilled chicken is perfect here) and extra greens makes it a super-satisfying lunch. We use baby spinach, but arugula or baby kale works too. Top with a bright and tangy basil vinaigrette just before serving. The great news is that these easy meal-prep lunches take just 20 minutes to prepare--that's 4 days of lunches in less than 30 minutes.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook rotini according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold running water, then drain again and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Divide spinach among 4 single-serving lidded containers. Top each with 1 cup of the cooked pasta, 1/2 cup tomatoes, 1/2 cup chicken and one-fourth of the mozzarella balls.

  • Divide vinaigrette among 4 small lidded containers and refrigerate.

  • Seal the salad containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days. Dress with the vinaigrette just before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 container
Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 48.9g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 6.1g; fat 18.7g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 79.8mg; vitamin a iu 4387.8IU; vitamin c 21.1mg; folate 86.3mcg; calcium 233.9mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 60.1mg; potassium 801.7mg; sodium 299.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1 medium-fat protein, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022