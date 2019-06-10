Cauliflower Buns

These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

25 mins
45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  • Place cauliflower in a food processor; process until very finely grated. Transfer to a microwave-safe bowl. Cover loosely and microwave on High for 3 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer the cauliflower to a clean kitchen towel and wring out all excess moisture. Return to the bowl. Add cheese and egg; stir until thoroughly combined. Use a 1/4-cup measure to distribute the batter into 8 portions on the prepared pan. Pat each into a 3-inch circle.

  • Bake until browned and crispy around the edges, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Parchment paper or silicone baking mat

1 bun
170 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2.7g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 74.5mg; vitamin a iu 418.4IU; vitamin c 64.5mg; folate 90.5mcg; calcium 244.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 31.8mg; potassium 442.1mg; sodium 242.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein
