Cauliflower Buns
These scrumptious low-carb cauliflower buns use cauliflower rice in place of flour, with a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free and gluten-free bun for burgers or sandwiches. Our take on cauliflower bread is particularly good with Classic Beef Burgers with all the fixings (see Associated Recipes), but we also love these buns with turkey burgers and veggie burgers.
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Parchment paper or silicone baking mat
Associated Recipe
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 bun
Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 7.8g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 2.7g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 74.5mg; vitamin a iu 418.4IU; vitamin c 64.5mg; folate 90.5mcg; calcium 244.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 31.8mg; potassium 442.1mg; sodium 242.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 high-fat protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein