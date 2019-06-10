Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, June 2019

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
This is a great breakfast idea if you're on a 1,500-calorie meal plan. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Combine oats, milk, bananas, brown sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. Fold in pecans. Divide the mixture among the muffin cups (about 1/3 cup each). Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tip

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Equipment

12-cup muffin tin

To make ahead

Wrap airtight and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 26.4g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 10.5g; fat 6.2g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 33.4mg; vitamin a iu 118.7IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 85.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 36mg; potassium 227.9mg; sodium 165.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate
