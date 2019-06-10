Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
This is a great breakfast idea if you're on a 1,500-calorie meal plan. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
Equipment
12-cup muffin tin
To make ahead
Wrap airtight and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate