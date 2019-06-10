Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

I made these today, because I had old bananas. I was leery due to the fact it does not call for flour. I did add more vanilla and cinnamon. I also added some nutmeg and clove and some raisins. They baked up very well and the house smelled delicious. My daughter came down wanting to know what I was baking, because it smelled so good. When called we split one. Delicious! They have a different density because there isn't any floor, but they were very good. Yes, I will be making these again. I do recommend this recipe. I think next time I might try some dried cranberries instead of the raisins. You could even add some peanut butter. It's ok to experiment.