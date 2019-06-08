Red Wine-Braised Pork

This basic braised pork shoulder recipe is a great foundation for all sorts of meals. Try it in creamy pasta, stuffed into a sandwich with provolone and peppers or on top of a pizza.

Charlie Foster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

  • Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large ovenproof pot over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low and add onion, carrot and celery to the pot; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and bay leaf; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the wine is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth and water. Return the pork and any accumulated juices to the pot, nestling it into the liquid.

  • Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Bake until the meat is very tender, 2 to 3 hours.

  • Using 2 forks, shred the pork. Serve with the sauce, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 5.1g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2.3g; fat 14.7g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 69.2mg; vitamin a iu 1453.5IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 9.8mcg; calcium 39.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 27mg; potassium 432.1mg; sodium 347.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
