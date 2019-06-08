Red Wine-Braised Pork

Reduce heat to medium-low and add onion, carrot and celery to the pot; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and bay leaf; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium and add wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the wine is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth and water. Return the pork and any accumulated juices to the pot, nestling it into the liquid.