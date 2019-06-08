Red Wine-Braised Pork
This basic braised pork shoulder recipe is a great foundation for all sorts of meals. Try it in creamy pasta, stuffed into a sandwich with provolone and peppers or on top of a pizza.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 5.1g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2.3g; fat 14.7g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 69.2mg; vitamin a iu 1453.5IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 9.8mcg; calcium 39.3mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 27mg; potassium 432.1mg; sodium 347.1mg.
2 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat