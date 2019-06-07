One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Low Sodium
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Healthy Immunity
Low Added Sugars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Make three slits on one side of each chicken thigh; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt, ground pepper and garlic powder.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter.

  • Meanwhile, combine butter, basil and anchovies in a small bowl.

  • Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil and peppers to the pan. Cook, stirring and scraping up any browned bits, until starting to blacken in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Top the chicken with the butter mixture and serve with the peppers and lemon wedges, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Boneless chicken thighs vary in size, so don't fret over the number you get per pound. A better measure: Aim for 4 oz. of raw meat (3 oz. cooked) per person.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken, 1 cup peppers & 1 Tbsp. basil-anchovy butter
Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 5.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 3.4g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 5.5g; cholesterol 88.7mg; vitamin a iu 2902.8IU; vitamin c 108.8mg; folate 46.2mcg; calcium 24.3mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 30.6mg; potassium 354.2mg; sodium 380.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 fat, 1 vegetable
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
LStoner
Rating: 2 stars
05/13/2020
So BORING. No adjustments to suggest. Just skip it. Read More
nainci
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2020
Really tasty and very pretty layout. I added the suggested lemon wedges and a handful of grape tomatoes to brighten it up. Read More
