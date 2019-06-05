Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls
These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
4 fat, 3 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable