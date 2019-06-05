Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

18 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2019; updated February 2023

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk pesto, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Remove 4 tablespoons of the mixture to a small bowl; set both bowls aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until just cooked through with a slight char, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove to a plate.

  • Add arugula and quinoa to the large bowl with the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide the arugula mixture between 4 bowls. Top with tomatoes, avocado and shrimp. Drizzle each bowl with 1 tablespoon of the reserved pesto mixture.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 30.9g; carbohydrates 29.3g; dietary fiber 7.2g; sugars 5g; fat 22g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 187.5mg; vitamin a iu 1125.6IU; vitamin c 14.4mg; folate 108.9mcg; calcium 205.4mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 130.5mg; potassium 901.1mg; sodium 571.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

4 fat, 3 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/22/2023