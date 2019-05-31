Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

My husband is the cook of the family and picked out this recipe for a Saturday supper. We love it.... We used a commercial ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta and used frozen artichokes with a couple from a jar of marinated artichokes in olive oil. With the beans and the toasted pine nuts it was tasty and filling. And since there was just the two of us, we have enough for another meal. He wants to make it again and share it with friends... and I wish we could serve it to our friends in the courtyard of a house in Tuscany!