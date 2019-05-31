Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

9 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook ravioli according to package directions. Drain and toss with 1 tablespoon reserved oil; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add artichokes and beans; sauté until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Fold in the cooked ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pine nuts and basil.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 60.9g; dietary fiber 13.1g; sugars 1.8g; fat 19.2g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 20mg; vitamin a iu 1868IU; vitamin c 21mg; folate 113.8mcg; calcium 136.9mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 53.2mg; potassium 470mg; sodium 699.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022