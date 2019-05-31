Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes
This easy ravioli recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
How to Choose Your Ingredients
All you need are five simple ingredients for this easy weeknight meal! Here are some tips to keep in mind when shopping:
Choosing the Ravioli
We use frozen or refrigerated cheese ravioli for this recipe. Cheese ravioli is typically filled with a combination of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Some have a combination of four or five cheeses. Use your favorite brand, just watch for sodium. We recommend that entrees have 480 mg or less of sodium.
Choosing the Pesto
You can use homemade pesto or store-bought pesto. For store-bought pesto that tastes closer to homemade, look for it in the refrigerated section. If you're using jarred shelf-stable pesto, try to find a brand that has a bright green color and a minimal amount of oil.
