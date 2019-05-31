Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

This easy ravioli recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2019; updated October 2022

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Choose Your Ingredients

All you need are five simple ingredients for this easy weeknight meal! Here are some tips to keep in mind when shopping:

Choosing the Ravioli

We use frozen or refrigerated cheese ravioli for this recipe. Cheese ravioli is typically filled with a combination of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Some have a combination of four or five cheeses. Use your favorite brand, just watch for sodium. We recommend that entrees have 480 mg or less of sodium.

Choosing the Pesto

You can use homemade pesto or store-bought pesto. For store-bought pesto that tastes closer to homemade, look for it in the refrigerated section. If you're using jarred shelf-stable pesto, try to find a brand that has a bright green color and a minimal amount of oil.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes; sauté until they begin to burst, 3 to 4 minutes. Add spinach and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until it wilts, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Add the cooked ravioli and pesto; stir gently to combine.

Equipment

Large nonstick skillet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 35.2g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 5.5g; fat 18.6g; saturated fat 6.1g; cholesterol 47.2mg; vitamin a iu 4388.3IU; vitamin c 20.2mg; folate 79.9mcg; calcium 264.9mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 36.2mg; potassium 374.3mg; sodium 407.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/04/2022