Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

How to Choose Your Ingredients

All you need are five simple ingredients for this easy weeknight meal! Here are some tips to keep in mind when shopping:

Choosing the Ravioli

We use frozen or refrigerated cheese ravioli for this recipe. Cheese ravioli is typically filled with a combination of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Some have a combination of four or five cheeses. Use your favorite brand, just watch for sodium. We recommend that entrees have 480 mg or less of sodium.

Choosing the Pesto

You can use homemade pesto or store-bought pesto. For store-bought pesto that tastes closer to homemade, look for it in the refrigerated section. If you're using jarred shelf-stable pesto, try to find a brand that has a bright green color and a minimal amount of oil.