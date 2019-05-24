Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

These hearty mushroom, black bean and quinoa veggie burgers are a healthy and satisfying homemade alternative to store-bought veggie burgers. And they take just 25 minutes of active time to prep, so while they're special enough for entertaining, they're quick enough for weeknight dinners.

Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Source: Eatingwell.com May 2019

25 mins
1 hr 25 mins
4

  • Place mushroom, black beans, almond butter, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, pepper, paprika, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and salt in a food processor. Pulse, stopping once or twice to scrape down the sides, until a coarse mixture forms that holds together when pressed. Transfer to a bowl and add quinoa and oats; stir well to combine. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, whisk ketchup, mustard and the remaining 2 tablespoons mayonnaise and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder in a small bowl until smooth.

  • Shape the mushroom mixture into 4 patties.

  • Heat oil in a large grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook until golden and beginning to crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip and cook until golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes more.

  • Serve the burgers on buns with the special sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.

To make ahead: The burger patties and special sauce can be made in advance. Prepare through Step 3; cover and refrigerate separately for up to 24 hours.

1 burger
395 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 45.9g; dietary fiber 9.4g; sugars 6.9g; fat 19.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 974.1IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 50.6mcg; calcium 122.2mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 117.8mg; potassium 561.5mg; sodium 658.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
3 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable
