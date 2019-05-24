Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

This veggie burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve these vegan burgers on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce—it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.

Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Eatingwell.com May 2019; updated October 2022

25 mins
25 mins
4

  • Combine 2 tablespoons tahini, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon miso, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in water until the mixture is smooth. Stir in 1 teaspoon chives. Set aside.

  • Place chickpeas, cumin, salt and the remaining 2 tablespoons tahini, 2 teaspoons miso, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon pepper and 3/4 teaspoon onion powder in a food processor. Pulse, stopping once or twice to scrape down the sides, until a coarse mixture forms that holds together when pressed. Add parsley and the remaining 2 tablespoons chives; pulse until the herbs are finely chopped and incorporated into the mixture. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Squeeze zucchini in a clean kitchen towel to remove extra moisture. Add the zucchini and oats to the chickpea mixture; use your hands to combine, pressing to mash together. Form into 4 patties.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook until golden and beginning to crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip and cook until golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes more.

  • Serve the burgers on buns with the tahini-ranch sauce, arugula and tomato slices.

The burger patties and tahini ranch sauce can be made in advance. Prepare through Step 3; cover separately and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

1 burger
373 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 48.7g; dietary fiber 9.1g; sugars 5g; fat 14.9g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 724.3IU; vitamin c 14.6mg; folate 51.8mcg; calcium 139.9mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 97.1mg; potassium 521.7mg; sodium 530.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
2 1/2 fat, 2 1/2 starch, 1 lean protein, 1/2 vegetable
