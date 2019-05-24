Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

These are absolutely fantastic, as well as incredibly satisfying and easy to prepare, and are fast becoming a weekday staple! I love how well the patties hold up and how adaptable they are, I've made them 3 times so far and here are a few favorite additions/suggestions: -I love to use Dave's Killer 21 Whole Grain burger buns, they're whole grain and have a delicious nutty flavor and provide a nice textural balance, but pitas are also great. I toasted both. -I added thinly sliced radish, kalamata olives, and cucumber on top, and made a little salad with the arugula by adding fresh basil, mint, dill, and cilantro for a "falafel" vibe. Also, if you don't care that it's not vegan, feta cheese makes an awesome addition either crumbled on top of or mixed into the patties. -This works really well with cooked quinoa in place of the oats! I increased the amount to 1/2 and it still came out great, plus it pumped up the nutritional/protein content a little bit. -Tip: If you're too lazy to make the sauce, I found hummus works as a nice base (I used Cedar's Lemon, with a sprinkle of Zaatar on top). Also great with avocado if you don't dig the flavor of tahini:)