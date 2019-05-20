Greek Salmon Salad

If mixed salads fail to fill you up, try this hearty Greek salmon salad recipe, which calls for bulking up a traditional bed of mixed greens with roasted vegetables and protein-rich salmon. Leftovers make it a breeze to put together this delicious Mediterranean salad. Here we suggest two recipes you could meal-prep ahead of time—Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables and Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon—but you can use whatever roasted veggies you have on hand and pick up a precooked salmon fillet from the deli counter at your grocery store. This healthy salad would also be good with chicken. Serve it for an easy dinner or pack it up for lunch.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: What to Eat with Diabetes 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine salad greens, roasted vegetables, salmon, almonds and Parmesan. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

Tips

Note: If you're following our 1,500-calorie diabetes meal plan, you'll already have leftovers from making Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables and Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon (see Associated Recipes) earlier in the week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 24.5g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 11.1g; fat 16.4g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 57.3mg; vitamin a iu 5727.9IU; vitamin c 192.3mg; folate 199.5mcg; calcium 204mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 106.6mg; potassium 1299.8mg; sodium 813.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 3 vegetable, 2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/21/2022