Classic Southern Appetizer Board

Treat your party guests to a classic Southern spread with deviled eggs, spiced pecans, ham, cheese and fresh fruit with this festive party board. We've included a combination of homemade and store-bought ingredients for an abundant board that doesn't take too long to assemble. A note on nutrition: This board is hearty enough to stand in for dinner or lunch, but if you're planning on serving it as an appetizer before the main meal, go light on things like nuts, crackers and cheese dip to keep sodium and calories in check.

Sarah Simms Hendrix
EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

Ingredients

Spiced Pecans
Lady & Larder's Deviled Eggs
Pimiento Cheese Dip
Appetizer Board

Directions

  • To Prepare Spiced Pecans: Preheat oven to 275 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Whisk egg white, water, sugar, salt, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and cayenne in a large bowl. Add pecans and stir to coat evenly. Spread in a single layer on the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Rotate the pan from back to front and continue baking until the nuts are crispy and dry to the touch, about 30 minutes more. Let cool completely on the pan, about 20 minutes. Break apart before serving.

  • To Prepare Lady & Larder's Deviled Eggs: Place eggs in a single layer in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Immediately transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice-cold water and let stand until cool enough to handle.

  • Peel the eggs and halve lengthwise with a sharp knife. Gently remove the yolks and place in a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise, celery, pickle relish, chives, yellow and Dijon mustards and salt to the yolks. Mash with a fork until chunky.

  • Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the filling into each egg white half. Drizzle with hot sauce and pepper, if desired.

  • To prepare Pimento Cheese Dip: Combine Cheddar, mayonnaise, cream cheese, pimientos, Aleppo and ground pepper in a food processor. Pulse, scraping down the sides as necessary, until smooth, about 45 seconds.

  • To assemble board: Place cornichons, mustard and cheese dip in separate small bowls. Place chèvre on a plate and top with pepper jelly. Arrange the bowls and plate on a large board, platter or tray along with pecans, deviled eggs, ham, peach (or other fruit) slices, cherries and crackers (or pretzels).

Tips

To make ahead

The spiced pecans and pimiento cheese dip can be made 1 week ahead. The deviled eggs can be made 1 day ahead. Some of these recipes make more than 12 servings, so you'll likely have leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 appetizer plate (2 Tbsp. pimiento cheese, 1/4 cup pecans, 1 deviled egg)
Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 10.3g; fat 38.7g; saturated fat 10.4g; cholesterol 128.7mg; vitamin a iu 803.3IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 26.1mcg; calcium 190.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 38.7mg; potassium 252.8mg; sodium 732.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 fat, 1 high-fat protein, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch
