Classic Southern Appetizer Board

I made and served everything in this spread for a book club meeting with a southern book theme to some 18 ladies. I used a big tray to imitate the presentation and it was a big hit. All the recipes were easy to make and delicious. For me it is a big help to have a suggested menu such as this appetizer board. I don't have to select recipes and wonder if they will go together. I'm not a talented cook and I appreciate being shown that Deviled eggs can be served with Spiced Pecans and Pimiento Cheese and goat cheese with pepper jelly along with smoked ham, crackers and pretzels. Since it is winter, I substituted the stone fruit with small wedges of watermelon. Everything looked wonderful and tasted great.