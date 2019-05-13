Piled-High Vegetable Pitas

Fresh, bright flavors come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.

Diabetic Living Magazine
What to Eat with Diabetes 2019

15 mins
25 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add chickpeas; sprinkle with paprika, garlic powder, cumin, and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the chickpeas are lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Transfer the chickpeas to a medium bowl. Add Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables, Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables, spinach, tomatoes, and feta; toss gently to combine. Serve with pita, hummus, and lemon wedges.

Tip: For a lower-carb alternative, use thin pita pockets or serve vegetables in lettuce wraps; try Bibb or butterhead lettuce.

Note: See how to use the leftover roasted vegetables in this 1,500-calorie diabetes meal plan.

1 pita half + 1 1/4 cups vegetables each
399 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 52.7g; dietary fiber 12.6g; sugars 6.9g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 5mg; vitamin a iu 11234.4IU; vitamin c 89.5mg; folate 119.4mcg; calcium 161.4mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 120.7mg; potassium 858.9mg; sodium 722.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
3 vegetable, 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1 lean protein, 1/2 medium-fat protein
