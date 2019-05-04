Pimiento Cheese

Aleppo pepper, a mild and fruity chile, is unusual yet a good fit for pimiento cheese in this easy twist on the classic Southern cheese dip. Ancho chile or even hot sauce works as well. Add this homemade pimiento cheese to a charcuterie board spread, use it in a sandwich or serve alongside cut veggies for a dip.

Sarah Simms Hendrix Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, June 2019; updated March 2023

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine Cheddar, mayonnaise, cream cheese, pimientos, Aleppo and ground pepper in a food processor. Pulse, scraping down the sides as necessary, until smooth, about 45 seconds.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 22mg; vitamin a iu 343IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 5mcg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 21mg; sodium 174mg.
