Mixed Vegetable Salad with Lime Dressing

Using potatoes and green beans gives this gorgeous and healthy salad a salade niçoise feel, but you can use whatever suits your fancy. If you steam any of the vegetables, don't overcook them--if they're mushy they'll fall apart when you toss them with the dressing.

Rick Bayless
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

30 mins
30 mins
6

  • Whisk canola and olive oils, lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly blended. Add mixed vegetables and toss to coat.

  • Line a large serving platter with lettuce. Scoop the dressed vegetables onto the platter. Surround with watercress and top with egg, onion and cheese, if desired.

about 1 1/2 cups
214 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 7.7g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.8g; fat 19.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 31.1mg; vitamin a iu 4105.9IU; vitamin c 12mg; folate 73.1mcg; calcium 39.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 19.3mg; potassium 304.1mg; sodium 216.6mg.
3 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch
