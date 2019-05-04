Medium-Boiled Eggs
Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that's delicious on toast, salads and so much more.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
What's the Difference between Medium-Boiled Eggs and Soft or Hard-Boiled Eggs?
It all comes down to the texture of the yolks and whites. When boiling eggs, cook times will vary depending on how you like your eggs. Our cooking method for medium-boiled eggs starts by placing the eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and covering them with water. They are brought to a simmer over medium-high heat, then the heat is reduced to maintain a bare simmer. It takes about 7 minutes for the egg whites to have a firm texture while keeping the yolks soft, but not runny.
Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy yolk with a firm white. Add them to your favorite ramen or rice bowls.
Soft-boiled eggs have a runny yolk with a set, yet tender white. For an easy breakfast, try our Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers.
Hard-boiled eggs have a solid yolk with a firm white. These will work perfectly for egg salad or deviled eggs.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Saucepan
Nutrition Facts
1/2 medium-fat protein