Medium-Boiled Eggs

Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that's delicious on toast, salads and so much more.

Sarah Simms Hendrix Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, June 2019; updated December 2022

5 mins
20 mins
2

What's the Difference between Medium-Boiled Eggs and Soft or Hard-Boiled Eggs?

It all comes down to the texture of the yolks and whites. When boiling eggs, cook times will vary depending on how you like your eggs. Our cooking method for medium-boiled eggs starts by placing the eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and covering them with water. They are brought to a simmer over medium-high heat, then the heat is reduced to maintain a bare simmer. It takes about 7 minutes for the egg whites to have a firm texture while keeping the yolks soft, but not runny.

Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy yolk with a firm white. Add them to your favorite ramen or rice bowls.

Soft-boiled eggs have a runny yolk with a set, yet tender white. For an easy breakfast, try our Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers.

Hard-boiled eggs have a solid yolk with a firm white. These will work perfectly for egg salad or deviled eggs.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer and cook for 7 minutes. Immediately transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice-cold water and let stand until cool enough to handle. (For fully cooked hard-boiled eggs, cook in boiling water for 10 minutes before transferring them to the cold water.) Peel the eggs and halve lengthwise.

Equipment

Saucepan

Nutrition Facts

1/2 egg
36 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 2.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 93mg; vitamin a iu 135IU; folate 11.8mcg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 34.5mg; sodium 35.5mg.
1/2 medium-fat protein
