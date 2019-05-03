Grilled Short Ribs & Cherry Tomatoes with Chimichurri

Short ribs lend themselves to braising--but don't stop there. You can get surprisingly tender results on the grill too. Here the ribs are used in an easy dinner recipe that's ready in just 20 minutes. Hailing from South America, chimichurri is a fresh herb sauce that gets a little heat from crushed red pepper.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

20 mins
20 mins
20 mins
20 mins
4
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Place a grill basket on one side of the grill; preheat to medium-high.

  • Sprinkle meat with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill the meat on the grate, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125 degrees F (for medium-rare), 10 to 15 minutes total. Add tomatoes to the grill basket and cook, stirring occasionally, until they burst, about 6 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place herbs, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. With the motor running, add oil, vinegar, lemon juice and crushed red pepper and process until the chimichurri is combined but chunky.

  • Serve the meat with the tomatoes and the chimichurri.

Serving Size:
3 1/2 oz short rib, 1/4 cup tomatoes & 1 tablespoon chimichurri
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 4.6g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 2.2g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 45.9mg; vitamin a iu 1932.9IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 38.4mcg; calcium 37.3mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 430.3mg; sodium 477.6mg.
2 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable
