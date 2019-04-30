Make-Ahead Spinach & Black Bean Burritos

These egg, bean and cheese burritos are designed to be made ahead and frozen. They are perfect for busy days and make a satisfying breakfast or lunch.

Micaela Young, M.S.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Whisk eggs, pepper, and garlic powder in a medium bowl until well combined.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add spinach; cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the egg mixture and scallions; cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggs are just set, about 3 minutes.

  • Divide the egg mixture, feta, beans, and tomato among the tortillas. Roll each tortilla snugly, tucking in the ends as you go. Wrap each in heavy-duty foil, label, and freeze.

  • To serve, unwrap one burrito, discard foil, and place on a microwave-safe plate. Cover with a paper towel and microwave on High until steaming hot throughout, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat for additional burritos, as needed.

1 burrito
379 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 37.5g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 4.6g; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 284mg; vitamin a iu 4720.9IU; vitamin c 23.7mg; folate 50.3mcg; calcium 263mg; iron 5.6mg; magnesium 78.6mg; potassium 337.1mg; sodium 691mg.
