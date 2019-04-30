Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack.

Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Directions

  • Place lettuce in a medium bowl. Add Toss 1 Tbsp. dressing; toss to coat. Arrange tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, chicken, egg, and beans in rows atop the lettuce. Drizzle with the remaining 1 Tbsp. dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 35.4g; carbohydrates 17.3g; dietary fiber 4.9g; sugars 6.5g; fat 21.7g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 174.8mg; vitamin a iu 3568.6IU; vitamin c 35.8mg; folate 30.3mcg; calcium 119.4mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 70.1mg; potassium 608.1mg; sodium 332.7mg.
