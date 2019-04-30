Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.

Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine spinach, onion, and strawberries in a medium bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss to coat. Top with avocado and walnuts.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 27.1g; dietary fiber 10.3g; sugars 11.2g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 11083.5IU; vitamin c 102.6mg; folate 62.5mcg; calcium 191.6mg; iron 6.6mg; magnesium 146.4mg; potassium 385.3mg; sodium 194.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/23/2022