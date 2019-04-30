Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad
Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!
Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 frittata + 1 cup salad
Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 30.4g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 6.8g; fat 25.1g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 282.8mg; vitamin a iu 2700.3IU; vitamin c 35.5mg; folate 116.7mcg; calcium 145.7mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 74.7mg; potassium 1041.3mg; sodium 620.3mg.