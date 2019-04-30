Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad

Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

Joyce Hendley, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Salad
Frittata

Directions

  • To prepare salad: Whisk lemon juice, oil, garlic, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Add cucumber, tomatoes, and avocado. Toss gently to combine and set aside to let the flavors blend.

  • To prepare frittata: Place potatoes in a microwave-safe dish and cover with vented plastic wrap or lid. Microwave on High for 2 minutes. Stir and microwave, covered, until just tender when pierced with a fork, 1 to 3 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tsp. oil in a medium nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, sprinkle with salt and cook, stirring, until they release their liquid, about 3 minutes. Stir in spinach, scallions, thyme, and pepper; continue cooking until the spinach has wilted, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate to cool. Wipe out the pan.

  • Once the mushroom mixture has cooled, whisk eggs and cottage cheese in a large bowl. Add the cooled mushroom mixture and the potatoes; stir until well blended.

  • Add the remaining 2 tsp. oil to the pan and place over medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer. Quickly pour in the egg mixture. Cook, lifting the edges with a flexible heatproof spatula to allow uncooked egg from the middle to flow underneath, until nearly set, about 3 minutes.

  • Cover the pan, reduce heat to low, and cook until the top is set and no liquid egg remains, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • To release the frittata from the pan, run the spatula around the edge, then underneath, until you can slide or lift it out onto a cutting board or serving plate. Cut into wedges. Sprinkle the avocado salad with feta and serve with the frittata.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 frittata + 1 cup salad
Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 30.4g; dietary fiber 7.4g; sugars 6.8g; fat 25.1g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 282.8mg; vitamin a iu 2700.3IU; vitamin c 35.5mg; folate 116.7mcg; calcium 145.7mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 74.7mg; potassium 1041.3mg; sodium 620.3mg.
