Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek-inspired chicken pita recipe—they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.

Lauren Grant
Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019; updated September 2022

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
4

  • Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, 3 tsp. oil, oregano, 2 tsp. garlic, and crushed red pepper in a large bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

  • Meanwhile, toss grated cucumber with 1/4 tsp. salt in a fine-mesh sieve. Let drain for 15 minutes, then squeeze to release more liquid. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in yogurt, mint, dill, ground pepper, and the remaining 2 tsp. oil, 3/4 tsp. garlic, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees F, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • To serve, spread some of the sauce inside each pita half. Tuck in the chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and sliced cucumber.

To oil the grill rack, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the grates. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Refrigerate yogurt sauce (Step 2) for up to 2 days. For leftover sandwiches, prepare through Step 4, but only assemble what you'll eat immediately. Store the leftover sauce, sliced vegetables, and grilled chicken separately and assemble just before serving for lunch or dinner the next day.

Serving Size:
1 stuffed pita half
Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 33.3g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 6.3g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 57.7mg; vitamin a iu 1139.3IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; folate 31.4mcg; calcium 85.4mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 53.9mg; potassium 458.6mg; sodium 558.8mg.
