Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce
Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek-inspired chicken pita recipe—they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019; updated September 2022
To oil the grill rack, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the grates. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Refrigerate yogurt sauce (Step 2) for up to 2 days. For leftover sandwiches, prepare through Step 4, but only assemble what you'll eat immediately. Store the leftover sauce, sliced vegetables, and grilled chicken separately and assemble just before serving for lunch or dinner the next day.
Serving Size:1 stuffed pita half
Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 33.3g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 6.3g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 57.7mg; vitamin a iu 1139.3IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; folate 31.4mcg; calcium 85.4mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 53.9mg; potassium 458.6mg; sodium 558.8mg.